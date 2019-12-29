Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar Promises To Cut Income Tax And USC As Part Of Government's General Election Plans.

: 12/29/2019 - 12:23
Author: Eoin Beatty
leo_varadkar_16_05_2019.jpg

 

The Taoiseach's promising to cut income tax and USC as part of the government's general election plans.

Leo Varadkar insists it is about ensuring workers keep more of their earnings for themselves.

He also wants fewer people to be paying the higher rate of tax in the future:

leo.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!