26 Without Power In The Monread Area Of Naas.

: 12/29/2019 - 13:43
Author: Eoin Beatty
26 customers are without electricity today in the Monread area of Naas.

It's as a result of a fault in the area.

ESB has apologised for the loss of supply and say they are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

The estimated restoration time is 2.30pm this afternoon.

