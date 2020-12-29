Kildare Today

Listen: Kildare Fire Service Allocated New Fire Engine & Replacement Station For Maynooth.

: 29/12/2020 - 15:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Each county in the country is to receive at least 1 new fire engine by 2025.

Kildare Fire Service will receive one, while a replacement building for Maynooth Fire Station is to be constructed in 2022, at a cost of €3.5 mill.

Sixty-one million euro is to be invested, nationally, in the fire service over the next five years.

The investment will see 6 new fire stations built, and will continue to support the construction of 12 new fire stations that were previously announced.

Among the new stations are those to be constructed in Baltinglass in 2022, and Dunlavin in 2023.

The Minister for Housing and Local Government, Darragh O'Brien outlines where some of the new fire stations will be located.

File image: RollingNews

