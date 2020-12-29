Kildare Senator Pays Tribute To Defence Forces Contribution To Battle Against Covid 19.

A Kildare Senator is paying tribute to the contribution of the Defence Forces in the fight against Covid 19.

Since March, an average of 187 Defence Forces personnel have deployed on COVID-19 related supports on a daily basis.

That's according to data obtained by Labour Senator, Mark Wall, from the Minister for Defence.

The Defence Forces have been involved in a wide range of Covid 19 activities that have included :

- operation of the COVID-19 testing centre at the Aviva stadium;

- support for contact tracing efforts;

- transportation by the Air Corps of COVID-19 tests to Germany;

- collection of PPE from more than 260 cargo flights and the ongoing storage and distribution of this PPE to various HSE sites;

- support for HSE testing efforts including through deployment of Naval Service vessels to Dublin, Cork and Galway;

- PPE training to workers at Cork and Waterford harbours by Naval service personnel;

- provision of tentage and marshalling support at various HSE testing sites around the country;

- transportation of patients for testing;

- assistance with the fit out of temporary facilities for the HSE (for example, the HSE facilities at City West and the University of Limerick);

- production and assembly of PPE using 3D printing facilities; and

- the use of lands at Ballymullen Barracks as a COVID-19 testing facility and contact tracing hub.

Senator Wall says "“I have been contacted by a large number of people who wanted to pay tribute to the members of the Defence forces who they have interacted with during this pandemic. I got the opportunity to pay tribute to these members in the Seanad recently.

"It is very important that we acknowledge the continuing efforts of our Defence force personnel in assisting the HSE in the growing fight against this Covid threat to our country. The daily efforts of almost 200 members of the Irish Defence forces in carrying out the many and differing tasks they have been involved with since 13th March is just another example of how important our Defence forces are to this country. We must ensure that this is recognised and that the pay and conditions of these personnel is reflective of their loyalty and abilities."