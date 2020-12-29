Kildare Today

Landmark Naas Hotel Given Permission For Significant Expansion.

: 29/12/2020 - 15:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
maudlins_hotel_via_maudlins_website.jpg

A landmark Naas hotel has been given leave to expand, significantly.

Clane Inn Ltd sought permission of Kildare County Council for a extension to Maudlins House Hotel, citing a previous planning permission.

This proposal includes a 70 bed apar-thotel over 6 floors, with a pedestrian walk-way to the original building.

KCC has approved the application

The development description is as follows:
"the construction of an extension to Maudlins House Hotel which was constructed under planning permission 00/500124, over an existing basement car park. The proposed extension comprises of 70 no. aparthotel rooms over 6 floors including a meeting room on each floor with a single storey pedestrian link bridge/walkway to the existing hotel building and all associated facilities. All goods deliveries will continue to the existing delivery yard and the existing Maudlins House Hotel entrance and frontage to the Dublin Rd. will remain unchanged. All foul and surface water discharge are to be connected into existing foul and surface water systems (network on site) with final discharge to the public mains. The planning is made further to planning applications 98/500157, 00/500113, 00/500124, 02/500024 & 07/500124. The development consists of works being carried out in the curtilage of protected structure “Maudlins Farmhouse” RPS Ref. NS 19-096
Development Address:
Maudlins House Hotel,Maudlins,Dublin Rd., Naas,Co. Kildare."

 

Photo: www.maudlinshousehotel.ie

