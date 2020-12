13 counties, including Kildare, will come under a yellow snow-ice warning from midnight.

Met Eireann says it will effect counties in the north-west as well as south Leinster and east Munster.

The forecaster says there is a risk of snow accumulating to lower levels.

Meteorologist Joanna Donnelly says the next few days will be cold as well, which could possibly lead to further wintry showers:

Stock image: Pixabay