The first Covid-19 vaccines to arrive in Ireland began to be administered today.

A 79 year old Dublin woman was the first person in the country to be vaccinated against the virus.

The HSE aims to be vaccinating 40,000 people a week in the new year.

An "aggressive" vaccination schedule is to be rolled out from January 11th.

Kacey O'Riordan reports

Image: Bernie Waterhouse, a CNM working in a COVID-19 ward in St. James Hospital, receiving her vaccination today. Photo: HSE