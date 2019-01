The Health Minister has warned there's no consequence free way to give nurses a pay rise.

Simon Harris has again insisted there can't be any changes to current pay agreements.

37,000 nurses and midwives are on the picket lines around the country today, including at Naas General Hospital, in a protest over pay and conditions.

Minister Simon Harris says there are some things they can offer - but not a direct pay rise:

File image: RollingNews.