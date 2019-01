An investigation in to a burglary in Rathangan in which "quite a bit" of jewellery was taken continues.

It happened at a home at Drenstown, near Ark Hill Quarry, on Thursday.

Gardai say thieves accessed the house between 4pm and 5pm

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Town Garda Station on 045-52-77-30.

Stock image.