The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Echelon Data Centres Announces The Creation Of 200 New Jobs.

: 01/30/2019 - 13:03
Author: Ciara Plunkett
recruitment_now_hiring_sign.png

Almost 200 jobs have been announced at data centres in Dublin and Wicklow. 

Echelon Data Centres Limited is investing 1 billion euro in the new developments in Clondalkin and Arklow, creating 190 operations positions. 

Over 900 workers will be hired during the construction of the sites. 
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!