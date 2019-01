There are calls for the speeding up of the process to open the DeBurg Estate in Naas to the public.

The 18 acres of woodland and gardens has been divested to Kildare County Council by the family.

It is 800 metres from Naas.

Bill Clear is of Naas Tidy Towns and is a Social Democrats Local Election Candidate

He says there are access issues to resolve.

Image courtesy Bill Clear/Twitter