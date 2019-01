Kildare County Council is one of a handful of local authorities in Ireland to have passed motions supporting today's strike action by 37,000 INMO nurses.

The others include Sligo and Kerry.

That motion was proposed by Sinn Fein Athy Cllr., Thomas Redmond

Pictured nurses from the INMO trade union on the picket line outside the Midlands Regional Hospital in Portlaoise on the first day of a planned series of one day strikes in support of better pay and conditions. Photo: RollingNews.ie