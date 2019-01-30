The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: May To Hold Talks With Varadkar & EU Leaders On Brexit Today.

: 01/30/2019 - 13:34
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Theresa May is to talk with EU and Irish leaders about the way forward for Brexit today.

It comes on the back of a series of votes in the House of Commons last night which included a decision to seek alternatives to the backstop.

Our Political Correspondent Seán Defoe reports:

