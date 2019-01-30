Listen: Govt. Considering Imposing Pay Sanctions On Striking Nurses.

The government is 'legally considering' whether it can impose pay sanctions on striking nurses.

37,000 members of the INMO are holding the first of six days of industrial action today, including at Naas General Hospital.

It is part of a dispute over wage increases and staffing shortages.

Patients are being urged to stay away from hospital emergency departments and to expect increased delays in admission.

Under legislation brought in last year, members of unions who breach the public service pay agreement by striking can face financial penalties such as frozen pay rises and increments.

Health Minister Simon Harris says sanctions will be considered:

Image: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews