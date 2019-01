The Taoiseach has closed the door on any re-negotiation of the Brexit deal.

Theresa May is planning to go back to Brussels looking for more concessions after her parliament rejected the backstop plan.

MPs called for "alternative arrangements" - but Leo Varadkar says they don't exist.

The Taoiseach says there won't be any re-opening of the deal that's on the table:

