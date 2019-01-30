KCC: Early Review Of Development Levies Scheme Is "Not Currently Included In The Work Programme".

Kildare County Council says a review of the Development Levies scheme is "not currently included in the work programme for 2018/19."

Levies are imposed on virtually all forms of construction in the county, from one-off homes, to large scale industrial buildings.

The monies are used by Kildare County Council to fund its operations.

The scale of charges currently in effect was adopted in 2015, and is not scheduled for review until 2022.

The 6 Fine Gael members of Kildare County Council, Brett, Durkan, Hillis, Neville, Scully and Weld, are asking for that review to be conducted four years early.

In response to their motion, debated at the January meeting of KCC, the council says "There is no statutory requirement to review the scheme at this time "