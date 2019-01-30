Listen: Temperatures In Kildare Could Drop To -4 Tonight.

Temperatures in Kildare could drop as low as -4 degrees overnight.

A status yellow snow and ice warning remains in place until Saturday with more hail, sleet and show showers forecast.

Motorists are being warned to watch out for icy and frosty conditions.

Kildare's Cold Weather Initiative for people who sleep rough is in effect.

It is operated by the Peter McVerry Trust on behalf of Kildare County Council.

The Freephone Number is 1800 804 307.

Head of forecasting at Met Eireann Evelyn Cusack says there will be more snow but it's unlikely to stick:

Stock image: Pixabay.