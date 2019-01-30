K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Temperatures In Kildare Could Drop To -4 Tonight.

: 01/30/2019 - 16:48
Author: Ciara Plunkett
ice_icicle_pixabay.jpg

Temperatures in Kildare could drop as low as -4 degrees overnight.

A status yellow snow and ice warning remains in place until Saturday with more hail, sleet and show showers forecast.

Motorists are being warned to watch out for icy and frosty conditions.

Kildare's Cold Weather Initiative for people who sleep rough is in effect.

It is operated by the Peter McVerry Trust on behalf of Kildare County Council.

The Freephone Number is 1800 804 307. 

Head of forecasting at Met Eireann Evelyn Cusack says there will be more snow but it's unlikely to stick:

wedevelyn.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image: Pixabay.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!