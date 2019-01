47% of applicants for Rebuilding Ireland home-loans in Kildare were successful.

Kildare County Council says it has "processed" 138 applications, 49 of which are described as being from "other" areas, "Dublin, Wicklow, etc".

Of applications from Kildare, Naas recorded the highest number, at 29.

That was followed by 24 from the Celbridge/Leixlip Municipal.

In all, 86 were not successful.