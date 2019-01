National Pen, which employs several hundred people at its operation in Dundalk county Louth, has confirmed that it will be relocating some work to its facility in Tunisia.

The exact number of positions impacted is not detailed and in a statement it said "the majority of employees will not be affected."

It confirmed that from the 1st of January this year "any new roles created or leavers to be backfilled for certain markets will be relocated to the Tunis facility."