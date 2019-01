The president of the European Commission is insisting the Brexit withdrawal plan agreed with the UK last year remains the 'best and only deal possible'.

Jean-Claude Juncker has spoken in Brussels after MPs voted last night to back Theresa May's agreement if the backstop is replaced with 'alternative arrangements'.

The British Prime Minister wants to reopen talks with the EU to make changes but Mr Juncker says the talking has been done:

File image: Jean-Claude Juncker