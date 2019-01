Two new statues of Luke Kelly have been unveiled in Dublin.

A life-size bronze sculpture on the Southside shows The Dubliners singer sitting, playing a banjo.

On the Northside, a giant marble head that won a competition in 2014 sits near the Convention Centre.

30/1/2019 Luke Kelly Statues. The President's wife Sabina at the launch of Vera Klute’s Sculpture as Dublin City Honours Music Legend Luke Kelly at the Royal Canal, Guild St/ Sheriff St: Dublin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie