Shell's Profits Dropped By Over 50% In Quarter 4.

: 01/30/2020 - 11:02
Author: Ciara Plunkett
shell_logo.png

Shell's profits fell by half in the fourth quarter, to hit its lowest level in more than three years.

It made 2.5 billion euro and blames the drop on lower oil and gas prices.

The Anglo-Dutch energy company says it's also worried about the global economy slowing, partly because of coronavirus in China.

