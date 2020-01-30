The Eleven To Two Show

7 Party Leaders Go Head-To-Head In Televised #GE2020 Debate Tonight.

: 01/30/2020 - 11:50
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Seven party leaders will go head-to-head in the penultimate TV debate of the general election campaign tonight.

With the UK leaving the EU tomorrow, Brexit is likely to feature strongly.

The debate gets underway from half nine on Virgin Media.

 

#GE2020

