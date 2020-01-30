Listen: Its Not Clear How Many Of Kildare's 200+ Childcare Facilites Will Take Part In Protest.

Its not clear how many of Kildare's circa 200 creches and childcare facilities will take part in next week's protest.

Around 8,000 children in Kildare are attend formal child-minding facilities.

Around a third of the country's 1,300 creches are to shut their doors next Wednesday in a row over funding and wages.

Creche workers say they're being treated like glorified babysitters by the Government.

The Children's Department has warned them they will be docked funding if they take part in the protest.

Dublin creche owner Elaine Dunne says workers are quitting because of low wages.

