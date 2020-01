Kobe Bryant's wife says she's 'completely devastated' by the deaths of the basketball legend and their teenage daughter in a helicopter crash.

The star and 13-year-old Gianna were among nine people who died in California on Sunday.

Vanessa Bryant has thanked the millions of people who've shown their support - but says there 'aren't enough words' to describe her family's pain.

File image: Kobe Bryant/Wikipedia