Speed limits on the M7 will return to 120 kilometres per hour at midnight on Sunday.

Kildare County Council has confirmed the the temporary speeding limit order, in place to facilitate up-grade of the motorway to 3 lanes between the Ball at Naas and the M9, will be lifted at that time.

Motorists are reminded that the speed limit between the Ball and Johnstown is 100 kilometres per hour.

Site works continue in the vicinity of the motorway, particularly at Junctions 9A & Junction 10.