The Kildare based head of a leading homeless charity says he hopes the country's now turned a corner in the homelessness crisis.

Latest data shows 184 people in Kildare were living in emergency accommodation in December, down from 195 in November.

Nationally, the number of people in emergency accommodation has fallen below 10,000 for the first time since February last year.

Kill's Pat Doyle is CEO of The Peter McVerry Trust.

He says the reduction has been a long time coming: