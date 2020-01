The number of people seeking treatment at a rehabilitation centre has tripled in the last three years.

Cuan Mhuire, whose headquarters are in Athy, has seen a rise in farmers becoming addicted to cocaine as well as alcohol.

In the last three years, the facility has seen the number of people waiting for a detox-bed jump from around 80 to almost 300.

Addiction counsellor Michael Guerin says consumption cocaine has become normalised: