Permission Sought To Change Use Of 2 Buildings On Former HP Site In Leixlip.

: 01/30/2020 - 16:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
blueprint_2_pixabay.jpg

A proposal to change the use of parts of the former Hewlitt Packard site in Leixlip has been published.

The lands were purchased in 2018, for a reported €51 million, some months after HP announced it was closing its operations there.

EFIV Irish Property ICAV has lodged a planning application, seeking permission to change the use of Building 3 & 4 on the site.

Building 3, is currently a warehouse, and applicants want to change it to manufacturing.

Building 4, with a footprint of 9,000 square metres, was used as a manfucturing site, and permission is sought to change that to office use.

Kildare planners are scheduled to hand down a decision on March 23rd.

The development description is as follows:
The proposed development specifically relates to Building No. 3 and Building No. 4 located to the north-east of the centre of the site. (No alteration to the balance of the development is sought by this Application). The development for which retention permission is sought consists of: the change of use of Building No. 3 from its permitted warehouse use (Reg. Ref. 95/923) to manufacturing use (4,421 sq. m gross floor area including ancillary offices at ground floor and first floor level); and the change of use of part of Building No. 4 from its permitted manufacturing use (Reg. Ref. 95/923) to office use (9,002 sq. m gross floor area ). The development for which retention permission is sought also consists of: the provision of ancillary office space at first floor level within Building No. 4 (246 sq. m gross floor area); and all other associated site development works above and below ground. The site is principally bounded by; Barnhall Road to the north; Celbridge Road to the east; Barnhall Rugby Football Club to the south; and by grounds associated with Castletown House to the west
Development Address:
At a site of c. 80.56 hectares,at Liffey Business Campus (formerly known as the Hewlett Packard Campus),Barnhall Road,Leixlip, Co. Kildare."

 

Stock image: Pixabay

