The Irish National Stud & Gardens has been honoured at CIE Tours International Annual Awards of Excellence.



The Awards, now in their 30th year, recognise the best hotels and tourist attractions across Ireland based on feedback from over 25,000 customers throughout the year.

Each winner achieved a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% from CIE Tours International visitors

The INS, in Tullow, is a Leinster Visitor Attraction Merit winner

Image courtesy CIE Tours International Annual Awards