€640 Million In Lotto Prizes Paid Out Last Year.

: 01/30/2020 - 17:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The National Lottery says over €640-million was paid out in prizes last year.

The biggest of those was to the family in the Naul in Dublin, who took home 175-million euro last February.

2019 saw 30 people become millionaires in total, 8 of those in Dublin.
 

