Dept. Won't Withhold Payments From Creches During Day Of Protest.

Childcare providers will be paid during next Wednesday's day of protest.

Up to 1,500 of the country's creches are taking part in the day of action, to highlight low wages and a lack of state funding.

There are over 200 creches in Kildare, caring for over 8,000 children.

Its not yet clear how many creches are taking part in the rally.

Parents will have to find alternative places for their children for the day - but Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says payments will still be made to providers.

But they'll have to find another day for parents to avail of childcare services, in lieu of the protest.

