K Country

8pm - 10pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Dept. Won't Withhold Payments From Creches During Day Of Protest.

: 01/30/2020 - 17:41
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_notes_many_pixabay.jpg

Childcare providers will be paid during next Wednesday's day of protest.

Up to 1,500 of the country's creches are taking part in the day of action, to highlight low wages and a lack of state funding.

There are over 200 creches in Kildare, caring for over 8,000 children.

Its not yet clear how many creches are taking part in the rally.

Parents will have to find alternative places for their children for the day - but Children's Minister Katherine Zappone says payments will still be made to providers.

But they'll have to find another day for parents to avail of childcare services, in lieu of the protest.

 

Stock image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!