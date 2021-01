The Simon Communities is concerned there'll be a lack of affordable homes when the country exits this third lockdown.

It says prices in the private rental sector remain unaffordable, particularly for single people.

It says the number of single rough sleepers is at crisis levels, despite an overall drop in homeless numbers from 8,484 in November to 8,200 in December.

Simon Communities spokesperson, Wayne Stanley is worried more people will end up on the streets this year: