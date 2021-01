The Tánaiste expects the first doses of the Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccine to be administered here in April.

The company says its jab is 100 per cent effective at preventing hospitalistions and deaths, and 66 per cent effective overall.

Meanwhile, the AstraZeneca vaccine was approved yesterday - and will be available here in about ten days' time.

Leo Varadkar says he expects the Johnson and Johnson vaccine to be approved in the next two months: