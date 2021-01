The head of the HSE has warned that intensive care units across the country will remain close to their limits for some time yet.

Paul Reid says the number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen to 1,488.

There are 210 patients in ICU - which is 35 per cent higher than the peak of the first wave last spring.

Dr David Menzies, a consultant in emergency medicine in Dublin, says the situation is very concerning: