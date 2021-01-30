Saturday Sportsbeat

2pm - 6pm
with
Eoin Beatty & Sarah Peppard

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Parents Are Being Told To Be Mindful Of Their Children's Mental Health

: 30/01/2021 - 12:29
Author: Ciarán Halpin
children_in_silhoutte.jpg

 

As January comes to an end, parents are being told to be mindful of their children's mental health.

With lockdown restrictions being extended to March 5th, home schooling looks set to continue.

Child and Adolescent Psychotherapist Colman Nocter says he's seen a rise in issues amongst young people:

 

kids_mental_helath.wav, by Ciarán Halpin

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!