The Number Of Vehicles Clamped For Illegally Parking In Dublin Last Year Has Dropped 50%

: 30/01/2021 - 12:43
Author: Ciarán Halpin
The number of vehicles clamped for illegally parking in Dublin last year has dropped 50 percent.

That's accroding to a report from the Irish Times, which says Clarendon Street is the city's clamping blackspot, followed by South Circular Road.

Provisional figures from Dublin City Council show only 8 vehicles were clamped in the city during March 2020, the beginning of Covid-19 restrictions.

The paper also reports that overall income from parking fell 38 per cent to just under 21 million euro, down from 33.8 million euro in 2019.

