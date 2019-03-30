Listen: Expect Long Delays Around The M7 Works This Weekend.

Expect long delays and heavy traffic on the M7 today due to demolition works.

Traffic through the M7 work-zone was be re-directed from 9am last night, to allow for the demolition of an overbridge this weekend.

A bridge is being removed to facilitate construction of the new Osberstown Interchange Junction 9a between junctions 9 (Naas North) and Junction 10 (Naas South).

Traffic is being directed around the area of the works via the newly constructed off/on slips of this new interchange.

A cautionary speed limit of 25km/h is in place through the new roundabout.

Works will be conducted between 6am and 10pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Superintendent Oliver Henry from Naas Garda Station says they're anticipating heavy volumes of traffic this weekend: