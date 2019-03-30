The Breakfast Club

Disruption For Kildare Rail Services Today Due To Line Works.

: 03/30/2019 - 09:52
Author: Róisin Power
irish_rail_logo.jpg

There are 6 amendments to Irish Rail service users this evening.

Due to engineering works between the Sallins and Kildare stations, bus transfers will be in place on the Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise route for the follow times:

    21:05hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise
    22:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Portlaoise will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge, Kildare, Monasterevin, Portarlington and Portlaoise
    23:10hrs Dublin Heuston to Kildare will operate to Hazelhatch only, bus transfers from Hazelhatch to Sallins, Newbridge and Kildare
    21:25hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will be bus transfers from Portlaoise to Portarlington, Monasterevin, Kildare, Newbridge, Sallins and Hazelhatch, train from Hazelhatch to Dublin Heuston

The 22:02hrs service from Kildare to Dublin Heuston is cancelled today, Saturday and the 22:30hrs Portlaoise to Dublin Heuston will commence from Hazelhatch in Celbridge at 23:25hrs.

 

