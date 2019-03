Sinn Fein has accused the DUP of chasing 'fantasy solutions' when it comes to Brexit.

The party's Brexit spokesperson David Cullinane says the EU's stance is clear and there will be no renegotiating of the withdrawal agreement.

It comes after the deal suffered defeat for the third time in the UK parliament yesterday, with the DUP voting against it because of the backstop.

Deputy Cullinane says their insistence that it be removed is wishful thinking.