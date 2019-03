Two men are to appear in court later charged in with a 1.1 million euro drug seizure in the North.

The men, aged 24 and 27, were arrested after the drugs were found following searches in the mid-Ulster area yesterday.

Equipment, a suspected stolen car and a large volume of criminal property linked to orgnanised crime were also discovered.

Two men arrested in connection with the discovery are due before Omagh Magistrates Court later today.