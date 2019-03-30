Trump's Threat To Close Mexican Border Could Hit The Economies Of Both Countries.

Donald Trump has threatened to shut the US southern border next week unless Mexican authorities immediately stop illegal immigration.

The US president made the announcement as a new surge of migrants heads north to the US.

Closing the border could hit the economies of both countries, but the US president emphasised that he is "not kidding around".

The US Chamber of Commerce has said the move would be "an unmitigated economic debacle" that would threaten five million American jobs.

The organisation added that the US and Mexico trade around 1.7 billion dollars in goods each day.