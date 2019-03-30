Kildare/West Wicklow Has The Largest Number Of High Priority Child Protection Cases Not Allocated To A Social Worker.

There are 218 high priority child protection cases not allocated to a social worker in the Kildare/West Wicklow region, the highest number in the country.

104 children have been taken into care in this Tusla, Child and Family Agency administrative area, where they are waiting to be allocated a social worker. That is the second highest number in Ireland. Over 500 children have been taken into care and are awaiting allocation across the country.

That is according to figures from Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone. Nationwide there are nearly 6,500 cases awaiting allocation across all levels of priority. The minister provided the figures in response to a question from Fianna Fail TD Anne Rabbitte, on Tuesday.

The Kildare/West Wicklow region has 551 cases in total. The Dublin North area has the highest number of cases, with a total of 1320.

Zappone said that unassigned cases are overseen by duty social work teams. She added that one fifth of cases may be actively engaged with by these teams, where actions can include visits to see the child or information is gathered. However, the minister said "all urgent cases are assigned immediately to a social worker". Not all cases may eventually require allocation to a social worker, as inquiries by a duty team may determine that the family would benefit from a welfare support and that a child protection response is not merited.

Zappone noted that there has been a "significant ongoing" increase in the number of cases since 2015 and added that "a high priority determination is not solely determined by information indicating risk to the child, but may refer also to a child in care for less than a year, in an unstable placement or approaching 18 year".