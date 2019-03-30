Saturday Sportsbeat

Listen: Education Is Key To Positive Mental Health Says Former Ireland Rugby Player.

: 03/30/2019 - 15:08
Author: Róisin Power
Former Munster and Ireland rugby player Alan Quinlan believes education is key to positive mental health.

Alan thinks the attitude to mental health has come along way but still not far enough.

He's encouraging people to be open about their concerns, particularly with children.

