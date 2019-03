More than 1 million households are set to see their energy bills increase from Monday.

Two companies are putting up their prices - Electric Ireland, the largest electriticy provider in Ireland, and PrePayPower.

The price hikes are being blamed on increases in wholesale energy costs.

People's bills are set go up by approximately 4 percent for both gas and electricity.

Personal Finance Editor with the Irish Independent, Charlie Weston, says these increases come on the back of price rises in 2018: