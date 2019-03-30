Since 2017, €10.2 Million Has Been Spent On Aquiring Homes For Social Housing In Kildare.

48 homes have been aquired since 2017 in Kildare under the government's acquisitions fund.

The €70 million fund aims to aquire 1,600 homes for social housing by 2020.

To date, over €10.2 million has been spent in Kildare on nearly 50 units. The average cost of these properties was over €204,000 for 2018 and €272,500 for 2017.

The figures were provided by Minister for Housing, Eoghan Murphy in response to a question by Fianna Fáil TD, Darragh O'Brien.

The revolving fund comes under the government's Rebuilding Ireland: Action Plan for Housing and Homelessness. The minister said that the Housing Agency "is actively engaged with banks and investment companies in relation to its acquisitions programme" to reach the 2020 target of this fund.