Three Further Kildare Towns To Get Health Checks.

There is a call for KCC to summarise and outline the actions needed following health checks done on four Kildare towns in March.

Health check assessments were carried out on Clane, Kilcock, Maynooth and Prosperous by O'Meara Landscape Architects, which were commissioned by Kildare County Council. These was to evalute the economic, social, environmental and physical situtation of these towns.

In a motion submitted by Independent Councillor Pádraig McEvoy will be heard at the next meeting of the Maynooth municipal district this Friday. There is also a request, as part of the motion, for a timeline on when health checks will be completed in Derrinturn, Johnstownbridge and Straffan.

Each assessment is based on an analysis of factors such as accessibility to people living in that town and general amenity appearance and safety.