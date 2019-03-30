M7: Major Traffic Diversion To Be Lifted A Day Ahead Of Schedule.

The M7 traffic diversion will be lifted at 6am Sunday Morning, 24 hours ahead of schedule.

Kildare County Council said M7 bridge demolition works faced no delays or issues and were expedited through Friday night and all day Saturday, allowing them to lift the traffic diversions earlier than expected.

Motorists were warned that they may face long delays around the works on the motorway, as a diversion between Junction 9 (Naas North) and Junction 10 (Naas South) was in place.

Until 6am on Sunday, traffic in both directions will be directed up the new off-ramps to come back onto the main carriageway via the new on-ramps at Oberstown.

There is an advisory speed limit of 25kmph on the ramps and roundabout until the diversion is lifted.