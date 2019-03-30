Saturday Night Party

Calls For KCC To Detail The Status Of The Rebuilding Ireland Homeloan Scheme In The County.

: 03/30/2019 - 16:47
Author: Róisin Power
There are calls for Kildare County Council to outline in detail the status of the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan Scheme in Kildare.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Paul Ward is calling on the council to update the Maynooth municipal district committee on any current funding issues and the average time-frame from application to offer within the district, as part of a comprehensive update on the operation of the loan scheme.

Under the scheme, KCC has approved 69 applications with a total value of €14.8 million since February 2018.

The motion has been submitted for the next meeting of the district, which takes place this Friday.

