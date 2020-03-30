3 People Arrested, Charged and Before The Courts Following An Incident In Allenwood.

Three people have been arrested, charged and before the courts following an incident in Allenwood in which, its alleged, a man was stabbed.

Gardai from Naas and Clane attended a house in Allenwood at 11.25am on Saturday.

Gardai, in a statement published on the Kildare Garda Division Facebook page, say "gardai witnessed extensive damage to a car and a house following an alleged altercation."

They add that a man in his 30s "had already made his way to Naas Hospital with stab injuries."

The man's injuries are described as not life-threatening.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were detained.

A man in his 30s was arrested when he was stopped in a car nearby.

Gardai say a "machete was also recovered"

All three were questioned at Naas Garda Station and subsequently charged.

They appeared at a Special Sitting of Naas District Court on Sunday