3 People Arrested, Charged and Before The Courts Following An Incident In Allenwood.

: 03/30/2020 - 07:47
Author: Eoin Beatty
garda_station.jpg

 

Three people have been arrested, charged and before the courts following an incident in Allenwood in which, its alleged, a man was stabbed.

Gardai from Naas and Clane attended a house in Allenwood at 11.25am on Saturday.

Gardai, in a statement published on the Kildare Garda Division Facebook page, say "gardai witnessed extensive damage to a car and a house following an alleged altercation."

They add that a man in his 30s "had already made his way to Naas Hospital with stab injuries."

The man's injuries are described as not life-threatening.

The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 30s were detained.

 A man in his 30s was arrested when he was stopped in a car nearby.

Gardai say a "machete was also recovered"

All three were questioned at Naas Garda Station and subsequently charged.

 They appeared at a Special Sitting of Naas District Court on Sunday

